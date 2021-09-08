Over N6.5m will be up for grabs as total prize money at the 3rd VEMP National Open Tennis Championship holding at the Package B of the Moshood Abiola National Stadium in Abuja from September 24 to October 2, 2021 .

The winners in the men and women’s singles events will receive N3, 250,000 each as star prizes respectively, while winners of the men and women double will also get cash rewards.

The tournament, being organised by the VEMP Limited in collaboration with the Nigeria Tennis Federation (NTF) is expected to attract no fewer than 250 players across the country who will battle for the ultimate prize in four categories namely Men’s Singles, men’s doubles, Women’s Singles, and Women’s doubles.

There will be three days of qualifiers for men which are in a round of 64 while that of women will be round of 32 with ITF bronze-badge referee Saidu Musa serving as tournament director.

No fewer than 12 outdoor courts will be used for the championship as Slazenger has been selected as official ball of the tournament.

Speaking ahead of the tournament, chairman caretaker committee of the Nigeria Tennis Federation (NTF), Ifedayo Akindoju, commended VEMP Limited for their great contributions towards the development of Tennis in the country, adding that the tournament shall be guided by the rules established by the International Tennis Federation (ITF) and the Code of Conduct of the NTF.

“We want to commend the efforts of VEMP Limited for their contribution to tennis in the country. The 3rd edition was supposed to be held last year but it couldn’t due to scheduling issues, but we are glad that the game can go on this year.

“All the players are expected to sign-in on the site and also provide their proper means of identification: National Identity Card or Drivers Licence Or International Passport or Voters Card, we have also put up measures to ensure that COVID-19 protocol is observed throughout the duration of the tournament,” he said.

Recall that the 2nd edition of the VEMP Open in 2019 saw both Sylvester Emmanuel and Oyinlomo Quadre emerged champions in the men’s singles and women’s singles respectively, as they are expected to defend titles at the start of the tournament.