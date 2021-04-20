By Jonathan Nda-Isaiah

The Arewa Consultative Youth Forum has said it has watched with keen interest the controversy that has been trailing a statement credited to the Edo State governor, Godwin Obaseki, to the effect that the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) printed between N50billion and N60 billion for states to share in March.

The youths said they are also aware that both the CBN and the Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Zaynab Ahmed, have separately denied the allegation.

The president of Arewa youths, Mallam Kabiru Yusuf, who signed the statement said

Governor Obaseki seems to have resolved to ensure he causes confusion in the system by standing by his false narrative.

He said: “we are aware that the CBN Governor, Godwin Emefiele, has explained that what happened in March was simply lending by the apex bank.

“It is clear to us that Governor Obaseki cannot know more than the CBN and the Ministry of Finance, Budget and National Planning on this matter.

He, therefore urged the governor to desist from playing petty politics and to stop fomenting confusion in the polity.

“Rather, he should join hands with the relevant government agencies, in this case the CBN, to ensure economic stability for the country” he said.