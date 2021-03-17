BY OLUGBENGA SOYELE, Lagos

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on Wednesday closed its NN673 million money laundering case against former Lagos State House of Assembly Speaker, Adeyemi Ikuforiji.

The EFCC counsel, Ekene Ihenacho told the trial judge, Justice Mohammed Liman of the Federal High Court in Lagos of the development after his final witness, Adewale Taiwo Olatunji concluded his testimony.

The EFCC had re-arraigned Ikuforiji and one of his former legislative aides, Oyebode Atoyebi before the court on an amended 54-count charge of alleged diversion and laundering of N673 million belonging to the Lagos State House of Assembly.

The defendants, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The witness, Olatunji, former clerk of the Lagos State House of Assembly (HoA), in his testimony told the court that he recalled receiving two letters from the anti-graft agency, the first concerned the agency’s intention to investigate the HoA’s financial dealings.

The second, according to him, was an invitation to him to appear before the Commission in relation to the investigation.

The witness claimed, “When they came, I directed staff of the house to cooperate with them and give them what they required. I later honoured the invitation at the EFCC’s Abuja headquarters.

Olatunji confirmed that he was aware that the EFCC officials demanded for and were given documents.

“The documents were majorly cash registers,” he said.

Upon being shown one of the documents, which were in the courts possession as exhibits, the witness Identified same as a certified true copy of a cash register forwarded to EFCC by the HoA.

“Cash registers were majorly to record cash transactions,” Olatunji told the judge.

Responding to a question by Iheanacho, he confirmed that in his time, the HoA had five accounts, but could not recall all of them.

Justice Liman adjourned the case to March 24 for the defendants to open their defence.