By KUNLE OLASANMI |

Justice Inyang Ekwo of a Federal High Court in Abuja, has ordered that the re-arraignment of former Abia State governor, Senator Orji Uzor Kalu, be put on hold pending the resolution of the legality of the retrial charges against him.

Kalu was dragged before the court by the federal government over alleged N7.1billion money laundering charges.

ADVERTISEMENT

Justice Ekwo in a ruling in an ex-parte application also granted leave to the senator representing Abia North, to challenge the legality of the retrial in the same charges.

The judge agreed that Kalu who is senate chief whip had placed sufficient materials of value before the court to enable him secure permission of court for judicial review of his retrial in charges in which he had been tried, convicted and spent some months in Kuje prison in Abuja.

Justice Ekwo also granted Kalu permission to apply for order of perpetual injunction against the federal government through the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, to prohibit his retrial so as not to be made to suffer double jeopardy.

Consequently, the judge gave Kalu seven days within which to file and serve on EFCC all processes he intends to use to challenge the legality of the trial.

The court consequently fixed February 23, 2021 for mention into the matter.

Kalu had asked the court to prohibit the EFCC from retrying him on the same alleged N7.1billion money laundering charges against him.