Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has asked the Federal High Court, Abuja to transfer to its Lagos division the fresh trial of former Abia State governor, Senator Orji Uzor Kalu and two others over an alleged N7.1 billion fraud.

The motion on notice seeking the transfer was brought pursuant to sections 18, 19, 22 and 45 of the Federal High Court Act 2010 and section 93 of the Administration of Criminal Justice Act, 2015.

The motion prayed for an order of the Federal High Court in Abuja, transferring the case with charge number FHC/ABJ/CR/56/2007 between Federal Republic of Nigeria and Orji Uzor Kalu and two others to the Lagos division of the court.

Alleged N17.1bn fraud: Court Halts Re-trial Of Orji Uzor Kalu

ADVERTISEMENT

Two others on the motion paper are Jones Udeogo and Sloks Nigeria Limited, an alleged family company of Kalu.

The counsel to EFCC, Oluwaleke Atolagbe, said the motion was predicated on five grounds among which are that the Abuja division of the Federal High Court lacked the requisite territorial jurisdiction to entertain and try the defendants in the instant charge.

ADVERTISEMENT