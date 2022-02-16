A mentally deranged man suspected to be a kidnapper has jumped to his death while trying to escape an angry mob that set him ablaze.

The incident occurred at Molete area of Ibadan, Oyo State on Tuesday.

The man was reportedly seen receiving a package from unidentified persons in a private vehicle on the Molete overhead bridge.

According to an eyewitness, the suspect was stopped, searched and consequently set ablaze after N7million cheque, iPhone and cutlass was found on him.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I was in my shop under the bridge this afternoon when we suddenly saw the mentally-deranged man jump down from the bridge after he had been set ablaze by the mob. I didn’t know what transpired between them on the bridge but I saw him when he jumped down with fire burning on his body.

“The mob was seen pouring petrol on the victim while he was seen rolling in pain on the ground.

“I am not in support of jungle justice because we are not sure if anything suspicious was truly seen on him but the mob claimed a cheque of N7 million and iPhone was seen after searching his body.”

ADVERTISEMENT