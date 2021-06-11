Nigeria’s security agencies are to get over N700 billion of the N895 billion supplimentary budget being proposed by the executive, Senate President Ahmad Lawan has said.

Lawan, before a meeting with the service chiefs, told his colleagues to approve more funds for the security agencies if the executive makes such a request.

But speaking at an Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) camp yesterday in Abuja, the Senate president said the executive is sending about N895 billion supplementary budget to the National Assembly.

In the proposed budget, Lawan said over N700 billion is going to the security agencies.

“The National Assembly would expedite action to consider the request for a supplementary budget, given the approval of N895 billion request for a supplementary budget by the executive.

“This would make available the required resources to security agencies for people to be safe in their communities and return. Over N700 billion is been proposed for the security agencies. The National Assembly has been

waiting very patiently for the request for the supplementary budget, “ Lawan said while presenting a N10 million worth of relief materials to Wassa Internally Displace Persons (IDP) in Abuja.

The presentation was made by Lawan in company of the deputy president of the Senate, Ovie Omo-Agege and other principal officers.

The presentation was part of the activities marking the midterm session of the 9th Senate.

Lawan said insecurity was one of the major issues that Nigerians were concerned about adding that the presence of the Wassa IDP camp was actually the consequence of the security situation.

Lawan said the Senate would also continue to focus on other areas that matter to Nigerians including but not limited to providing an electoral climate in which Nigerians could freely elect their leaders and representatives.

“The Senate would also work assiduously to review the constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999 to ensure governance is improved upon for Nigerians to continue to enjoy its diversity and utilise its vast endowments.”

He said the National Assembly has been working very closely with the executive to provide more resources for the armed forces and other security agencies to fight insecurity until normalcy was restored in all parts of the country.

Mr Usman Ibrahim, chairman of the WASSA 2 IDP camp said members of the community are happy with government’s gesture.

He, however, called on government to relocate them following the plan by the FCDA to take over the structure housing the IDPs.