Justice Ayokunle Faji of the Federal High Court in Lagos yesterday admitted the report of forensic documents examiner against a former commander of the Military Joint Task Force (MJTF), Operation Pulo Shield, in the Niger Delta, Major General Emmanuel Atewe (rtd) and his co-defendants.

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) had arraigned Atewe and 10 others before the court on an amended 22-count charge of conspiracy, illegal conversion and fraud.

Docked alongside Atewe are former director-general of the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA), Patrick Akpobolokemi, Kime Engozu and Josephine Otuaga.

They are being tried alongside seven companies: Jagan Ltd; Jagan Trading Company Ltd; Jagan Global Services Ltd; Al-Nald Ltd; Paper Warehouse Ltd; Eastpoint Integrated Services Ltd and De-Newlink Integrated Services Ltd.

The EFCC in the amended 22-count charge alleged that the defendants sometimes in 2014 in Lagos converted the summer N8, 537, 586, 798.58 property of NIMASA contrary to Section 18(a) of the Money Laundering (Prohibition) (Amendment) Act, 2012 and punishable under Section 15(3) of the same Act.

They were also alleged to have between September 5, 2014 and May 20, 2015 converted for personal use the sum of N2,006,270,930.67 through Jagan Limited, property of NIMASA.

They however all pleaded not guilty to the charge.

At the resumed hearing of the matter on Monday, the EFCC counsel, Suleiman Suleiman, presented the sixth prosecution witness, Benedict Agweyi, a Forensic Documents Examiner and the Commission’s acting Director of Forensics.

While being led in evidence by Suleiman, the witness told the court that he received a letter of request with some documents attached for forensic examination, comparison and report from the office of the deputy director of operations, EFCC, Lagos Office on April 25, 2016.

In forensically analysing the documents, Agweyi said he used three methodologies bearing in mind three principles in signature analysis that guided the analysis of this nature.

Justice Faji has adjourned the case till July 13.