Justice Chukwujekwu Aneke of the Federal High Court in Lagos will on November 11 hear a suit filed by the Assets Management Corporation of Nigeria (AMCON) seeking to recover an alleged N924 million debt owed by Hardley Apartments, owned by former Super Eagles captain, Nwankwo Kanu.

Justice Aneke, who fixed the date on Tuesday, would on that day hear pending applications filed by all the parties in the suit.

AMCON had instituted the suit in 2015 against Hardley Apartments and its Director, Ayoola Gam-Ikon as first and second defendants.

At the resumed hearing of the matter on Tuesday, AMCON’s counsel, Jayes Ujah, told Justice Aneke, that the matter was fixed for trial, but pointed out to the court that the defendants and their counsel were absent.

The judge then informed him of a letter written by the counsel to the second defendant, Uche Clement which was given to him for perusal.

After reading through the letter, the lawyer said he is not objecting to a request for adjournment made by the defendants’ counsel.

Based on the development, Justice Aneke adjourned the matter till November 11 for the hearing of all pending applications.