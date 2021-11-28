In line with his tremendous contributions towards football development in Auyo Local Govt Area of Jigawa State, Alh Hassan Na Maisikeli Auyo will soon be presented with the Soccer Diploma Award of The Year 2021 by the Youth Sports Federation of Nigeria (YSFON).

This was disclosed by the this was disclosed to our correspondent at Ahmadu Bello Stadium Kaduna by the Secretary of youth Sports Federation of Nigeria (YSFON), Jigawa State Chapter, Alhaji Abdullahi Ahmed Ringim at the weekend.

He explained that he was chosen based on his track records of sponsoring teams in various football activities.

“He has also formed Na Maisikeli Football Academy in Auyo, and since then, the team has been growing in strength in the state,” he said.

Ringim said that Maisikeli’s aim of forming the team is to among others, eradicate the use of drugs among the youths as well as provide job opportunities to the teaming youths.

“The academy is also to provide a healthy living condition of the participants,” he added.