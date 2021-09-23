Another political association, National Consultative Front (NCFront), led by former speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon Ghali Umar Na’Abba and well known economist, Prof Pat Utomi, have welcomed RNP into the third force fold.

NCFront, in a statement by a media assistant in its national secretariat, Yusuf Abdullahi Suleiman, revealed that its organisation intends to hold tactical talks with RNP, EndSars Movement, Nigeria Intervention Movement (NIM), Alliance for the Defence of Democracy (ADD) and others to rescue Nigeria from total collapse.

The statement, which noted that an all-stakeholders political coalition for electoral reforms will hold on October 1, this year, said “like-minded progressive political leaders, stakeholders and groups in the leading political parties have been contacted and have agreed to join forces with the new coalition to be launched in Abuja on Friday, October 1, 2021.

“NCFront is upbeat and quite optimistic that the emergence of the RNP will strengthen the Rescue Agenda initiated b NCFront in July 2020 under the leadership of Rt Hon Ghali Umar Na’abba and Prof Pat Utomi towards the emergence of a formidable credible alternative third force political movement to save Nigeria from rudderless political leadership and exploitative governance.”

The NCFront stated that, in line with its founding mandate, “it is prepared to fuse all variants of the Third Force Movement, including RNP led by Dr Usman Bugaje, Nigeria Intervention Movement, NIM, led by Dr Olisa Agbakoba, SAN, the EndSars Movement and the yet-to-be-launched Alliance for the Defence of Democracy, ADD, among others into a single formidable political bloc ahead of the 2023 elections in order to avoid an unfortunate alibi for the rigging of the 2023 elections as naively foisted in 2019, but to save Nigeria from imminent anarchy and threatening insecurity foisted as a result of the eroded legitimacy of ruling political leaders necessitated by flawed elections and unpopular mandate.”

NCFront added that it will mobilise and bring every credible stakeholder and like-minded political party to come together and launch an emergency national political coalition to champion the adoption of electronic transmission of election results for the 2023 elections.

“Others expected to play major roles in this new political coalition are respected labour and civil society leaders and notable elders, who have also agreed to serve as the new coalition’s advisers,” the political association said.