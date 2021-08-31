President Muhammadu Buhari has expressed “deep sorrow” following the killing of Captain Abdulkareem, the first son of Senator Bala Na’Allah in Kaduna.

“The death of Abdulkareem is another tragic chapter in our current security challenges, but I reassure Nigerians that my commitment to protect the lives and property of all Nigerians remains unwavering,” said the president in a statement by his spokesman, Garba Shehu.

“I’m saddened by the tragic loss of Abdulkareem and other victims of violence and I wish to appeal to Nigerians to help our security agencies with intelligence in order to track down and bring these terrorist gangs to justice,” he stressed.

According to President Buhari, “Human intelligence is essential to the efforts to defeat these criminals; those who work as informants for criminals are destroying their own communities for the sake of pitiful financial gratification.”