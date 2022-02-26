National Association of Academic Technologists (NAAT), the Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Universities (SSANU) and Non-Academic Staff Union of Universities (NASU) have threatened a total shutdown of universities in the country, issuing a two-week ultimatum to the government to meet their demands.

Already the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) has embarked on a one-month warning strike.

NAAT president, Comrade Ibeji Nwokoma while addressing journalists yesterday in Abuja, said the two weeks ultimatum was between February 28 and March 14, 2022.

He said if the government fails to meet their demands, the union would embark on strike from March 17 to 31.

“Going by the government’s continued insensitivity to the genuine yearnings/agitations and demands of members of NAAT over many burning issues in the area of re-positioning the laboratories/workshops/ studios in Nigerian public universities and the near-total neglect of the welfare of members of our union it is being compelled by government through its activities and dispositions to embark on what may turn out to become a total and indefinite industrial action,” he said.

