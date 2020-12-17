By Hussaini Hammangsbdo, Yola

Hybrid cotton seeds, Bollgard 2 (BT Cotton), genetically modified, has been introduced to farmers by the National Biotechnology Development Agency, (NABDA), geared towards reviving production and textile industries.

Approved for use in 2017 by the federal government, Bollgard 2 serves is a breakthrough in cotton production and key for profit business venture.

Dr. Rose Gidado, Deputy Director, NABDA during a field tour in Kem, Shelleg LGA said, the hybrid cotton was developed and approved by the agency for use by farmers.

Gidado said, life has been brought back to cotton production, adding that contrary to the resistance to genetically modified organisms, BT cotton is safe for use and free of carcinogen.

According to her, “Institute for Agricultural Research, Samaru, Kaduna State worked on the hybrid cotton to help revamp cotton production and resuscitate moribund textile industry which collapsed as a result of low quality raw materials,” she said.

This is a product of modern biotechnology innovation that people talk about negatively. But contrary to the resistance to GMO’s Bollgard cotton ( BT 2 Cotton) is safe.

In terms of insect resistance it is highly resistant to to the pink bollworm complex that is always ravaging and ripping it and stopping cotton from having high yield. BT cotton is a saviour to farmers.

“In Nigeria even farmers abandoned cotton farming because farmers saw it to be no longer attractive due to low yields.

“Bollgard 2 has brought life back to cotton production. Soon the textile industry is going to be revamped and it will contribute to GDP.”

Gidado stressed that strategies are in place to build the capacity of indigenous seed producers by 2023 to benefit from the productions of the hybrid seeds.

She added that by 2023 we don’t have to import the seeds from Indian.

Ravin Kumaar, country director Myhaco Grows, the Indian company behind the production of the hybrid cotton seeds said BT cotton is the first cotton hybrid approved for use by the Federal government of Nigeria.

Cotton farmers, Filibus Jantali lauded the development which he described, will reduce overdependence on cereal to cash crop farming.