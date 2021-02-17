By ANDREW ESSIEN ABUJA

Deputy National Publicity Secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Yekini Nabena, has replied Minister of Information and Culture Lai Mohammed saying that time has left the Minister behind in the scheme of things in APC,

Nabena also added that he (Mohammed) can no longer catch up with time unless he work with his governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq of Kwara state.

ADVERTISEMENT

Nabena’s response comes after the minister had described him as an impostor for his advise to work with his Kwara state governor and allow peace to reign in the ongoing nationwide membership registration and revalidation exercise of the party.

But replying the Minister in a statement made available to newsmen on Wednesday, Nabena insisted that “Lai Mohammed should go back to his state chapter (Kwara) if he still relevant there and work with the governor and other stakeholders for his voice to be heard at national level.”

According to Nabena, Lai Mohammed and his gang are calling for the cancellation of the registration exercise for their selfish interest, adding that “the details of evil plans to destroy the APC by the likes of the minister has been exposed and the party leadership is fully aware.

“At the right time, Lai Mohammed and his gang will be exposed and Nigerians will then know the real impostor, that time is sooner.”

On the allegation of imposition, Nabena said Lai Mohammed does not understand that “NEC can’t commit suicide and give birth to Caretaker Committee because it is the highest body of the party. Even the President, the governors, Senate President and the Speaker are all nembers of the NEC. So, if NEC commits suicide that shows there is no more party.

“Time has left Lai Mohammed behind and he can’t catch up with time. Lai Mohammed and his fifth columnists are the biggest problems of this administration. As the Minister of Information and Culture that suppose to explain the policies and programmes, including remarkable achievements of this administration to Nigerians, Lai Muhammed has failed woefully. Whatever he says is considered as a lie. If not, Lai should tell Nigerians what has been his contributions in the last five years,” Nabena challenged the Minister.

The Bayelsa born politician, however said for Lai Mohammed to know the real impostor, he should ask himself and his fifth columnists within the APC.”