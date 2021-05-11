By PATRICK OCHOGA |

The National Business and Technical Examination Board (NABTEB) has said 250 students who sat for the ordinary and advance level exams were involved in exams malpractices.

The board however promised to continue to deploy technology to check malpractices.

The board said in 2020 exams, 25,844 candidates scored five credits and above with or without English Language and mathematics out of the 32,541that sat for the exam.

At the announcement of 2020 results yesterday in Benin, Registrar/Chief Executive Office of NABTEB, Professor Ifeoma Isiugo-Abanihe also disclosed that 21,175 candidates obtained five credits above including English Language and mathematics.

She said: “The business of conducting national examinations is a challenging one. These performances are quite rewarding to candidates and statistically similar to those of 2019 November/December. The board has continued to strengthen its quality assurance mechanisms.

“It is gratifying that despite the ravaging effect of Covid-19 pandemic which necessitated the postponement of both the 2020 May/June and November/December certificate examinations, NABTEB was able to successfully conduct the two exams from January 25 to Friday 19, 2021.

“I will like to use this opportunity to remind everyone of the dire need for increased emphasis on Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) at all levels in the country. The principal objective of TVET is to train youths and adults, preparing them to develop relevant skills needed for today’s labour market and for academic progression.”