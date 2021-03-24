ADVERTISEMENT

By Hussaini Hammangabdo, Yola

The National Agency for the Control of AIDS (NACA), has trained and distributed skill aqcusition start parks to 180 youths in Gombi and Hong LGAs of Adamawa state.

Mr Huck Kadumi, Director Special Duties, informed the trainees that, the agency is liaising with fedeal ministry of works to engage the trainees in the federal government planned construction of 3,500 housing units in the state.

The youths were targeted to create awareness to prevent the spread of AIDS.

Kudumi who represented NACA DG said, “we want to capture youths and engage them, so that they cannot be idle as statistics revealed that AIDS prevalence is high among youth within age barraket of 18 to 35.”

The beneficiaries were trained on tailoring, hair dressing, POP making, painting, interlocking and were also issued with free starter packs to step up efforts at combating unemployment.

Mr Mustapha Attah, Chairman Multi Tasks Limited, the organization that trained the participants urged them to make good use of the equipment.

Attah added that the beneficiaries from Hong and Gombi LGAs were carefully selected and said NACA would embarked on check up to ensure sustainability of the program.

Lagos, Kano, Enugu, Nasarawa and Adamawa states have so far benefitted from same gesture.

Traditional rulers, CAN and Muslim Council officials from the benefiting councils took part in the presentation of the start packs and certificate to the trainees.