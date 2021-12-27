National Agency for Control of HIV/AIDS (NACA) has equipped 75 persons living with HIV/AIDS with various skills in Kano.

The director-general of NACA, Dr Gambo Aliyu, revealed this when he presented certificates of participation to 75 women who were trained on various trades in the state.

The event was held at the State Museum also known as Gidan Makama in Kano Municipality. The DG who was represented by an official of the agency, Hajiya Hafsat Abdullahi Gumel said they had trained the participants on baking snacks, make up, hairdressing, among others, adding that the gesture was aimed at tackling poverty among the people living with HIV/AIDS.

Gambo said each beneficiary would be given capital to start business as well as the professional certificates given to them.

ADVERTISEMENT

Suwaiba Ali, who spoke on behalf of the beneficiaries, thanked NACA for the gesture and promised to utilise all that was taught them by the agency.

ADVERTISEMENT