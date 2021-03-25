BY HUSSAINI HAMMANGABDO, Yola

The National Agency for the Control of AIDS (NACA) has trained and distributed skills acquisition starter packs to 180 youths in Gombi and Hong LGAs of Adamawa State.

Director special duties, Mr Huck Kadumi informed the trainees that the agency is liaising with the Federal Ministry of Works to engage the trainees in the federal government planned construction of 3500 housing units in the state.

The youths were also trained on how to create awareness on the ways to prevent the spread of HIV/AIDS.

Kudumi who represented NACA director-general said they wanted to capture the youths and engage them, so that they cannot be vulnerable to the infection, adding that statistics revealed

that HIV/AIDS prevalence is high among the youth within the age bracket of 18 to 35.

The beneficiaries were trained on tailoring, hair dressing, POP making, painting, interlocking. They were also issued with free starter packs to step up efforts at combating unemployment.

Chairman of Multi Tasks Limited, the organisation that trained the participants, Mr Mustapha Attah, urged them to make good use of the

equipment. Lagos, Kano, Enugu, Nasarawa and Adamawa states have so far benefitted from the programme.

Traditional rulers, CAN and Muslim Council officials from the benefiting councils took part in the presentation of the starter packs and certificate to the trainees.