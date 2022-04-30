The Nigerian Association of Chambers of Commerce, Industry, Mines, and Agriculture (NACCIMA), has urged the federal government to seek ways to increase revenue generations.

The is even as it said, the nation’s domestic debt rose by 48 per cent from N16 trillion in 2017 to N23.7 trillion as at December 2021. Similarly, it said, the Nigeria’s total foreign debt as at December 2021, stood at $38.4billion, an increase of over 150 per cent from $15 billion in September 2017.

Speaking yesterday on the ‘state of the economy’, the president of NACCIMA, Mr Ide Udeagbala, urged the federal government to seek ways to increase revenue generations.

According to him, “the Nigeria’s total foreign debt as at December 2021, stood at $38.4billion, an increase of over 150 per cent from “$15 billion in September 2017; while domestic debt rose by 48 per cent from N16 trillion to N23.7 trillion over the same period.”

Stating that, it is clear that the pro-debt argument believes that Nigeria’s public debt is relatively sustainable, he added that, it is now generally accepted that the current levels of debt service payments are considerably high and unsustainable given dwindling government revenues.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Economic experts and analysts warn of looming macroeconomic instability if the trend of continued rising debt without corresponding revenue increase remains,” he said.

Udeagbala urged all levels of government, especially, the legislative and the executive branch to take a broader and longer view on the implications of this debt-fuelled economic growth approach, and to look to other sources of funding, such as a preference for an increased tax base over increased taxes, and leveraging investments through public-private-partnerships in exchange for tax credits spread over time.

NACCIMA president further stressed the urgency of this situation by pointing out the ongoing Sri Lankan economic crisis which is characterised by economic mismanagement, a rise in external debt, depleting foreign exchange reserves, a weakened currency, and rising prices.

According to him, although there are differences between our economies with respect to population and national output, the Sri Lanka experience provides a view to the kind of macroeconomic instability that economic experts and analysts are concerned about, and its causes. We must therefore take the lessons to be learnt and reposition our economy for growth.

He called on the legislative and executive arms of government to work together in taking urgent steps to reverse the current trend of increasing public debt and declining economic growth.

“The strategy of funding increasing government recurrent expenditure through public debt and the introduction of new taxes only provide short-term benefits in exchange for long-term negative impact,” he pointed out.

On policy to take note, he highlighted the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) Trust Fund Bill recently passed by the House of Representatives, which introduces a new tax on companies to fund the NYSC scheme joins similar laws which levy taxes to fund Tertiary Education; Information Technology; Industrial Training; the Police; Science and Engineering; Local Content; and Tertiary Healthcare, saying, “the legislative arm must realize that business as usual only accelerates the recurrent expenditure needs of government at this time, putting further pressure on the economy’s productive capacity.”

He suggested a need for wider stakeholder consultations in policy design and implementation; a cohesive strategy to ensure that policies do not cancel each other out; leveraging the private sector for infrastructure development, productivity, education, job creation, energy sufficiency, and security; plus a cohesive strategy by the legislative and executive arms of government to manage government expenditure in the short-term as the productive capacity of the economy is expanded to boost the tax base.