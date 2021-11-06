The Nigeria Association of Chambers of Commerce, Industry, Mines and Agriculture (NACCIMA) is to establish a South-East regional headquarters in Owerri, the capital of lmo State.

National president of the Association Ide John Udeagbala, said that the central secretariat which would serve as the rallying point for all chambers in the region when actualised, would usher in an enabling environment for interested investors and also attract those in Diaspora currently unwilling to extend their business empires at home because of insecurity and lack of government support.

The NACCIMA boss stated this in his message at the investiture of the new president of the Owerri Chambers of Commerce, Industry, Mines and Agriculture (OCCIMA), Barrister Tony Amadi, in Owerri.

With an industrial layout and a conducive environment, Udeagbala expressed optimism that the South-East would be saturated with investors.

His words, “I therefore appeal to the State government to continue to work to ensure security of lives and properties which is also an important area in our concerted efforts to ensure that the State remains business friendly and attractive to domestic and foreign investors.”

ADVERTISEMENT

For his part, the new OCCIMA boss, Barr. Tony Opara, in his inaugural speech commended his predecessors for their efforts to take the Association to greater heights through exemplary, dynamic and purposeful leadership.

Opara appealed to Governor Hope Uzodinma to assign the State International Exhibition Centre – former FSP Park Mbari in Owerri to OCCIMA and designate same as ‘Imo International Trade Fair Centre’.

This, he argued would help promote the image of the State as one of the choice Trade fair destinations in the country capable of attracting investors and boosting economic activities in the State and its environs.