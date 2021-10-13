In recognition of the impact of the advocacy activities of the National Association of Chambers Of Commerce Industry Mines and Agriculture (NACCIMA) Business Women Group (NAWORG) in promoting gender equality and economic empowerment of women since 2004, the federal government through the Nigeria Export Promotion Council has awarded the group with a Twenty Five Million Naira (N25,000,000) grant to conduct advocacy activities to support the allocation of a dedicated quota for women owned businesses in public procurement, under the Export Expansion Facility Programme (EEFP).

The Federal Government of Nigeria, through the Nigeria Export Promotion Council (NEPC), deployed a one-year Export Expansion Facility Programme (“EEFP”) aimed at providing emergency stimulus and intervention to revive economic activity, using the export value chain and its associated services as key economic drivers.

While signing the Beneficiary Charter Grant in Abuja on Tuesday, the Chairperson of NACCIMA Business Women Group, Hajiya Aisha Abubakar pledged the group’s commitment to work with the federal government to increase advocacy for women in business, particularly to ameliorate the effects of COVID-19 pandemic on women-owned businesses as well as to create new opportunities for strengthening the Nigerian economy for sustainable and inclusive growth.

The NACCIMA Business Women Group (NAWORG), which was established by NACCIMA in 2004 has State-Chapters across the country and work in close cooperation with Federal Ministry of Women Affairs and other stakeholders and International Organisations in promoting the advancement and economic engagement of women within and outside the Chamber of Commerce movement.

The grant by the Federal Government will support the agenda of the National President of NACCIMA, Ide John C. Udeagbala, to promote women in business and ensure that issues affecting women in business are adequately addressed.