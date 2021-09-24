The National Association of Christian Journalists (NACJ) has nominated Senator Victor Umeh who represented Anambra Central in the 8th Senate for its prestigious integrity personality of the year award.

A statement signed by the president of the association, Dr Charles Tola Okhai, said the nomination was predicated on Umeh’s impressive track record of self discipline, transparency, professional exploits, honesty and selfless service to humanity with high sense of integrity.

“All these and your passion for the less privileged are worthy of commendation and identifies you as one of Nigeria’s symbol of integrity.”

Okhai said the award is a special honour bestowed on eminent Nigeriansand corporate bodies who have distinguished themselves as men and women of integrity in their capacities as leaders.

The association said its vision is to encourage leaders to be “mentally integrity conscious” which would facilitate national development.

The annual lecture and award will hold at Sheraton Hotel Abuja with the theme, “Integrity is Everything” which will be delivered by Dr Sam Uche Ogah, Minister of State, Mines and Steel Development, while Dr John Momoh, Chairman, Channels Television will speak on “ Media Integrity, Essential Ingredient for building a virile nation.”