The Muslim youths under the auspices of the National Council of Muslim Youth Organisations (NACOMYO) has advocated for the creation of shariah courts in the Southwestern part of the country to cater for the rights and privileges of Muslims under the Islamic law.

Speaking at a press briefing in Lagos State, the Lagos state coordinator, NACOMYO, Alhaji Isiaka Salami, stated that if granted it will allow it to take care of issues such as; inheritance, marriage and bequest, among other civil issues, which falls under the Islamic law.

He said such issues are currently reported to and judged at the customary courts, and that most of their judgements contravene the Islamic laws, hence, robbing Muslims of their fundamental rights.

According to him, “In making this proposal, NACOMYO likes to stress at this juncture that Sharia law and courts (either with civil or criminal jurisdictions) are not meant for non-Muslims and not even for Muslims who are not willing to take their matters to the court.

“This was the established practice of the Holy Prophet Muhammad (peace and blessings of Allah be upon him). So, in conclusion, Sharia Court is not to force Sharia law on non-Muslims.”

Salami assured that the group will work with other organisations to redress the imbalance in the education sector in Lagos State where none of the six tutor generals in the state is a Muslim, in spite of the availability of many qualified and competent Muslim candidates.

Speaking on the current security tension, he charged the government and relevant stakeholders to strengthen the nation’s security architecture and constitutional amendment, a development that will enable the government at all levels to play the necessary role in securing the environment.