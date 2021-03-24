ADVERTISEMENT

BY ADEBAYO WAHEED, Ibadan

The National Council of Muslim Youth Organisations (NACOMYO) has faulted the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) over its statement and stands on use of hijab.

NACOMYO described the call by the CAN through its General Secretary, Joseph Daramola for a halt to the hijab bill by the National Assembly as not only laughable but hatred that could fuel the growing tension on hijab in Kwara State.

The council in a release jointly signed by Mallam Sani Suleiman Maigoro and Alhaj Mas’ud Akintola, National President and National Secretary General on Wednesday noted that CAN’s constant agitation against anything Islamic would “sound a death knell on the Nigerian Inter-religious Council (NIREC) which sought to promote peaceful co existence, understanding and harmony in the country.

“Despite the fact that the use of hijab by any willing Muslim woman or girl is their fundamental right, the bigots under the cover of CAN hate Islam with passion not minding the unprecedented benefits of hijab to its users and Islamic banking and finance to the country as in Sukuk which has been used to fund several road projects in Nigeria. One then wonders if CAN will urge its members not to ply those roads.

“The latest attitude shows that the Christians have been uncomfortable walking on the streets and being neighbours with Muslims who adorn hijabs in our communities and other public places like markets and motor parks.’’