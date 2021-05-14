ADVERTISEMENT

Rafael Nadal saved two match points to overcome a huge test from Denis Shapovalov and reach the Italian Open quarter-finals.

The Spaniard was a set and a break down but outlasted the Canadian to win 3-6 6-4 7-6 (7-3) in a near three-and-a-half-hour contest.

Nadal, chasing a 10th title in Rome, forced a third-set tie-break by saving match points at 6-5.

Meanwhile, Novak Djokovic reached his 15th Rome quarter-final in a row.

The world number one and defending champion dropped his opening serve but recovered immediately to beat Spanish qualifier Alejandro Davidovich Fokina 6-2 6-1.

Nadal, 34, will face German sixth seed Zverev or Japan’s Kei Nishikori for a place in the semi-finals.

Djokovic will take on fifth seed Stefanos Tsitsipas for a place in the last four after the Greek beat Italy’s Matteo Berrettini 7-6 (7-3) 6-2.