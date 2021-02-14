Rafael Nadal stayed on course for a record 21st Grand Slam title at a fan-free Australian Open on Saturday as Ashleigh Barty gave locked-down Melbourne something to cheer.

As Victoria state went into a snap, five-day lockdown to curb a coronavirus outbreak, Daniil Medvedev, Stefanos Tsitsipas and Andrey Rublev all reached the last 16 at an eerily empty Melbourne Park.

But world number one Novak Djokovic, the defending champion and holder of a record eight Australian Open titles, faced a race to be fit for his third-round clash on Sunday.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Serb, who said he tore an abdominal muscle during Friday’s five-set win over Taylor Fritz, skipped training and sought medical advice and treatment on Saturday. He is scheduled to play Canada’s Raonic late on Sunday.

The loss of Djokovic, 33, would be another blow for the tournament, reducing the men’s ‘Big Three’ to just one — Nadal — with Roger Federer already sidelined by injury.

Nadal, who has his own injury concerns with a stiff lower back, faced down his toughest test so far with a 7-5, 6-2, 7-5 win over British fellow leftie Cameron Norrie.

“The feeling is completely different — nobody wants this,” said Nadal, referring to the 15,000 empty seats that faced him at Rod Laver Arena.

Nadal, 34, will next play colourful Italian Fabio Fognini, who dismissed Australia’s Alex De Minaur in straight sets.

Barty, the women’s top seed, also said it was “very strange” to play behind closed doors, a day after more than 22 000 fans visited Melbourne Park.

Barty’s straightforward 6-2, 6-4 win over Russia’s Ekaterina Alexandrova put her into the fourth round without dropping a set as she bids to become the first Australian winner since Chris O’Neil in 1978.

“It’s very strange, it changes the sound in the court a little bit,” Barty said of the empty, 7 500-seat Margaret Court Arena.

“It kind of felt a little bit like practice,” she added.