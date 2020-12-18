BY BODE GBADEBO

The National Automobile Design and Development Agency (NADDC) in collaboration with the SIMBA Group of companies, has concluded the training of no fewer than 260 Nigerians on tricycle and motorcycle repairs and maintenance.

The trainees were drawn from three states of Sokoto, Abia and Edo, and at the end of the training, starter kits were distributed to the participants.

The workshop, which was the 5th edition, has so far trained over 30,000 Nigerians drawn from across the country since inception.

Speaking during the closing ceremony in Sokoto State, Director-General of NADDC, Mr. Jelani Aliyu, said the training was aimed at providing solutions to the three-wheeler vehicles and at the same time empower young men and women so as be enterprising and self-reliant.

“The training is therefore aimed at providing solutions to the service and maintenance, the problems of three-wheeler vehicles through the production of competent craftsmen and women who will be enterprising and self-reliant.

“The technology in the other sector is advancing continuously. It is therefore important that we continue to see, to improve our manpower so as to keep abreast with this new technology,” he said.

Continuing, Mr Aliyu said, “maintenance of vehicles is essential for safety. Our combined efforts could lead to the realization of this goal which you are here to witness today.”

“I hereby implore all the technicians to take full advantage of this unique opportunity to improve their efficiency and skills to deliver a good job.

“The commitment of all of us towards sustainable growth and development in the auto industry is important to make the nation move forward,” he added.

The NADDC DG, therefore, commended the SIMBA group for their “untiring efforts all the time for the past years towards the development of the automotive sector in Nigeria.”

He also commended the Sokoto State government for the support they had been giving to the NADDC.

“As you are aware, the Council is currently constructing the Automotive Center of Excellence and Service Hub at Milgoma, in Sokoto.

“Two hectares of land were donated by the state government and work has reached an advanced stage on this project.

“This would be a unique and highly advanced facility where training such as this and more would be offered to the indigenes of Sokoto, the region, and the rest of the country,” Aliyu stressed.

Also speaking, the representative of the SIMBA Group, Engr. Nasiru Yahaya, urged the participants to make good use of the skills they acquired in order to make their lives better and also serve their customers better.

“We look forward to doing more partnership with the DADDC in other areas of youth empowerment,” Yahaya added.

In a goodwill message, a stakeholder who identified himself as Malam Salihu, called on the NADDC to organise similar workshops on welding, panel beating, and many other areas of mechatronics in order to build capacities in those areas.