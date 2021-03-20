BY EMMANUEL MGBEAHURIKE

The Director General, National Automotive Design and Development Council (NADDC), Jelani Aliyu has charged Nigerian youths to join global players in the field of automotive design so as to emerge competitive in the world market.

The DG made this submission at the closing ceremony of a two weeks intensive training in automotive design organized by the council in collaboration with Coscharis technologies limited in Owerri on Saturday.

Aliyu while commending the participants on a successful training charged them to remain part of the innovative process of Nigeria’s automotive industry.

According to him, the NADDC will not fail in its constitutional responsibility of job creation through skill training and engagement of unemployed youths for indigenous production of vehicles

” Today marks the beginning of a journey to reshape the Nigerian automobile industry and that of the world in general and I charge you to take this training seriously.

” We look forward to working with you to further develop the design and automobile industry of our economy. “

In a goodwill message, Chief Executive Officer, Coscharis group, Cosmas Maduka urged the participants not to relent in pursuing their dreams.

Maduka who was represented by Clement Nnedu of Solidworks added that their perseverance and hardwood will only be rewarded if they put the skills acquired during the period of training to effective use.

” You have exerted yourselves in the last two weeks and you must not relent in pursuing your dreams. Put your acquired skills to practice and the sky will be your limit “, he said.

Speaking, the chairman, governing board of the NADDC, Sen. Osita Izunaso pledged his commitment to economic growth through youth emancipation.

Izunaso who was represented by Lambart Ekewube, a member of the Board thanked federal government for the training while urging more youth friendly programmes.

Also speaking, NADDC Director of Research and Development, Fidelis Achiv thanked the participants for their commitment to the training while urging them not to give up on the Nigerian dream.

” The possibility of becoming global players is right in front of you. If you cooperate with the council, we will work with you to design vehicle parts and components as well as in prototype development “, he said.

One of the participants, Mr Kizito Ugwueze expressed delight for the opportunity to expand his horizon and pledged to put the acquired skills to their best use.