Director-general of NADDC, Alhaji Jelani Aliyu, has said that the council has trained over 12,000 technicians on repairs and maintenance of tricycle and motorcycle across the Country within the year under review.

The DG spoke at the 6th NADDC/Stallion Auto Bajaj Keke Mechatronics Training and Empowerment on Repairs and maintenance of Tricycles and Motorcycles in Kano held at the ITC Dorayi Karama yesterday.

He said, “Let me equally inform this gathering that the ongoing modernization in the auto-repair industry in Nigeria with NADDC support is addressing decent work deficits in the auto-repair sector of our informal economy, and is making the trade more gender friendly than before.

ADVERTISEMENT

“This training is therefore aimed at providing solutions to the service and maintenance problems of three-wheeler vehicles through the production of competent craftsmen and women who will be enterprising and self-reliant. Technology in the auto sector is advancing continually, it is therefore important that we continue to seek to improve our manpower so as to keep abreast with new technology.”

According to the DG it became imperative to train more technicians on the similar motive in collaboration with Stallion Bajaj Auto Keke in Kwara, Ekiti and Kano State on new technology as well as using tools/ equipment in repairs and maintenance of three-wheeler and two-wheelers.