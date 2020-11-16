By ABDULLLAHI YAKUBU, Kano |

300 heavy-duty technicians from three geopolitical zones of the country have concluded an upgrade training in Kano as a way of reducing road traffic crashes involving tankers, trailers and other heavy-duty vehicles.

This was revealed in a keynote address by the director-general of the National Automotive Design and Development Council (NADDC), Jelani Aliyu, at the closing ceremony of the training on repairs and maintenance of heavy duty vehicles yesterday in Kano.

“In recent times there has been outcry on the rising cases of road traffic crashes involving tankers, trailers and other heavy duty vehicles across the country with its attendant losses in human life and properties.

“The council therefore planned and conducted this skills upgrade training for technicians working on such vehicles as part of the council’s contribution toward nipping the problem in the bud.

“With the completion of this training in Kano today, about 300 technicians drawn from the six geo-political zones are now better individuals with admirable skills in a very interesting and important sector which is the automotive sector.

“It is therefore with a deep sense of fulfillment that I felicitate with you for successfully completing this training,” he stated.

Aliyu explained the fast pace with which the heavy duty technology was advancing which requires compatible advancement on those handling the machines, which makes it necessary for such trainings to be held regularly.

“It is important for everyone here especially the graduating trainees to know that technology in the auto sector advances continually and at a very fast pace.

“Most heavy duty vehicles today are built with a lot of electronically controlled systems. The only way to meet up with this advancement is training and re-training, which fortunately is also one of the focal elements of Nigerian Automotive Industry Development Plan (NAID) that is being driven by NADDC.

“I want to believe that this two (2) weeks training has helped in no smaller way to improve your knowledge of modern heavy duty vehicles, its components and maintenance,” the DG explained.

In his goodwill message to the occasion, the Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Industry, Trade and Investment, Dr. Nasiru Sani Gwarzo, reiterated the importance of moving along with the technological pace.

“Presently, motor vehicles (heavy duty vehicles inclusive) are more electronic in operations than mechanical. It therefore becomes imperative that our technicians are given the necessary skills to work on these vehicles.

“On this note, I want to commend NADDC for this initiative and I urge the DG and his Management team not to relent in their efforts.

“To the participants, I strongly believe that this training has helped in no smaller way to improve your Mechatronics knowledge of heavy duty vehicles,” Gwarzo said.