By Tarkaa David,Abuja

The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) has said that it has developed enough airpower capabilities in the last 57 years to ward off any external aggression against Nigeria’s territorial integrity.

Chairman, anniversary planning committee, Air Vice Marshal Hassan Abubakar, made the assertion while briefing journalists as part of activities to mark NAF 57th anniversary.

He prided that in the last five years, the Nigerian Air Force has inducted 25 aircraft to boost it air capabilities.

Another platform, JF-17! Thunder aircraft will also be inducted to expand NAF’s airpower in commemoration of the anniversary.

He said this year’s anniversary with the theme ‘Enhancing Nigerian Air Force Airpower Capabilities for Effective Joint Operations in Response to Contemporary National Security Challenges’, was aimed at “emphasising the renewed focus on cooperation and collaboration among the Services in military operations”.

Abubakar also informed that the theme is in tandem with the vision of the Chief of Air Staff’s vision to “enhance and sustain critical airpower capabilities required for joint Force employment in pursuit of national security imperatives”.

According to him, “you will agree with me that the Nigerian Air Force has grown over the years into a formidable Force within the West African sub-region and it is only rational to celebrate its existence as well as the laudable achievements recorded over the years.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Abubakar disclosed further that one unique activity that will be carried out during this year’s anniversary is the launching of the Nigerian Air Force tele-medicine facility in Abuja.

“The aim of establishing the facility is to enhance provision of excellent medicare to personnel and their dependants as well as civilian beneficiaries at the lowest cost,” he added.

According to Abubakar, this year’s anniversary will be a low-key event “but structured to enlighten Nigerians of the efforts of the NAF in the fight against insurgency.”

Also, speaking at the Jumaat Service to mark to the NAF 57th anniversary, the NAF Chief of Administration, AVM Isah Mohammed, said the Air Force has evolved over the years to attain it present status, which is worthy of celebration.

He said NAF assets are deployed in the North-East, North-West, North-Central and the South-East to restore peace.

He, however, said the Service was yet to find the location of its missing fighter aircraft, which crashed in the North-East despite frantic efforts.

He said efforts were still ongoing to find the missing aircraft and the two pilots.

RELATED: Army, Airforce Renewed War Room Will Extinguish Boko Haram, Says Security Expert, Kuanum