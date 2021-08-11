Nigerian Air Force (NAF) helicopters deployed for ongoing Operation Gama Aiki (OPGA) has neutralised over 70 armed bandits in Niger State.

PRNigeria reported that a formation of Agusta 109 and EC 135 helicopter

gunships were deployed to effectively decimate bandit camps at Jasuwan Garba-Urege axis in the State following credible intelligence on the location of the camps at the said location.

The medium quoted a senior military officer involved in the operation as saying the aircraft formation took turns in engaging the locations with rockets while fleeing bandits after the rocket strikes were mopped up with cannons.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The camps were seen engulfed in flames after the strikes. Reports

from locals disclosed that about 70 bandits including their logistics

bases were destroyed.

“The operation occurred on August 5, 2021. Similar operations were

executed on 6 August 21 by the air component at Kwawu and Uzawo all in

Niger State recorded huge successes with several bandits neutralised,” the source stated.