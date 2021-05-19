As part of activities marking the Nigerian Air Force 57th Anniversary, the Nigerian Air Force Officers Wives Association (NAFOWA) has embarked on medical outreach to Zamani community in the FCT, Abuja.

NAFOWA also donated palliatives to military widows and medical equipment to 063 NAF Hospital.

The national president of the association, Mrs Elizabeth Olubunmi Amao, said the medical outreach is part of her desire to reach out to military widows in commemoration of the 2021 NAF Day celebration.

“Today is set aside to reach out to our sisters who lost their husbands in the course of fighting against insurgency and other security challenges across the country.

“These our sisters are mostly absent in the statistics, unnoticed by national and local authorities and mostly over looked by the civil society. Their plights, travails and challenges go unnoticed by the generality of the society,” she said.

She added that NAFOWA is committed to ensure that the plights of military widows did not go unnoticed.

Responding on behalf of military widows, Mrs Deluwa Saleh-Bibinu thanked NAFOWA for the kind gesture.

She appealed for the children of fallen heroes to be given scholarship

and those who have completed school to be recruited into the service.

She also requested for accommodation within the military domain for

their safety.

“We request that our children be recruited into the service,” she said.

The commander 063 NAF Hospital, Group Captain Muzzamil Mohammed said

the items donated would go a long way in helping the hospital provide

healthcare to its host community.

Mohammed while calling on other organisations for support said NAFOWA

has been supporting the hospital with critical equipment to meet the

needs of the people.

“I call on others to support NAFOWA to provide quality health care to

our community,” he said.

Speaking at the Zamani community, venue of the medical outreach, he

said 20 eye cases have been booked for operations at the 063 Hospital

free of charge.

He said that over 300 persons have so far accessed the medical service

and were diagnosed with mostly malaria and malaria related cases.