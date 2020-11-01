TARKAA DAVID in this report, examines the NAF’s evolving approach to capacity building for a professional and proficient Air Force.

The complex nature of the air space requires dexterity and professional expertise to avert collateral damage. The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) has embarked on a series of capacity building programmes for its personnel to enhance their professional performance.

On 15 March 2019, the NAF graduated Special Forces (SF) Course 4/2019, comprising 175 personnel; the first set to be trained by NAF Instructors. Air Marshal Sadique Abubakar on 28 February, 2020 inaugurated another Special Forces (SF) Induction Course and commissioned the Obstacle Course and Rappelling Tower at the Regiment Training Centre (RTC) Annex, NAF Base Bauchi.

Speaking during the event, the CAS noted that the training of SF operatives has conferred on the NAF the ability to confront asymmetric threats. He further noted that the NAF had trained 4,000 personnel both locally and overseas to meet specialised needs in Force Protection, adding that the Service had also built specialised training facilities such as Commando training villages and rappelling towers for the continuous training of Regiment/SF in Kaduna, Ipetu-Ijesa, Gusau and Bauchi.

Following the continued quest for greater effectiveness in the employment of its rotary platforms (helicopters) in the Northeast and Northwest Theatres of Operation the NAF on 11 March 2020, inaugurated another Helicopter Backdoor Gunners’ (HBDG) Course 6/2020 at the NAF Regiment Training Centre (RTC), Kaduna and the Fast Rope Insertion/Extraction Systems (FRIES) Course 2/2020, which is one of the several training assistance programmes by the United States Government to tackle terrorism.

The FRIES Course was tailored towards capacity development of Regiment personnel, to become Fast Rope Masters capable of inserting troops with the required skill to conduct resupply of combat requirements such as ammunition, ration, water, medical kit and clothing using the ‘Low Cost Low Altitude’ method.

The deployment of helicopters in counter-insurgency operations has been a critical force multiplier and booster.

The Air Chief said, “The use of rotary platforms has become imperative for close air support, as experience over time has shown that rotary platforms are well suited for the fluid nature of the battlespace against insurgents.”

In 2018, the Federal Government ordered 12 Super Tucano A-29 attack aircraft to boost NAF’s operational capabilities, but these also require competent hands to man them. The United States Department of Defence (US DOD) had also assured the NAF of its readiness to channel all efforts towards on-schedule delivery of the 12 units of A-29 Super Tucano aircraft, which were paid for by the Federal Government of Nigeria (FGN).

This assurance was given on 3rd December 2018, by the Director of the United States Air Force Security Assistance and Cooperation (AFSAC) Directorate, Brigadier General Sean Farrell, during a meeting between representatives of the US DOD and the NAF, held at the Headquarters, NAF, in Abuja.

General Farrell, who is one of the senior officers from US DOD overseeing the ongoing process of the procurement of the A-29 Supper Tucano aircraft, mentioned that he and members of his team were in Nigeria to discuss the delivery schedule of the aircraft as well as the construction effort at NAF Base where the aircraft would be stationed.

Air Marshal Abubakar on 11 September 2020 directed the deployment of air assets as well as NAF Regiment and Special Forces (SF) personnel to Gombe State to beef up already existing security arrangements in the fight against insurgency and other related crimes in the State and the Northeast Zone.

The CAS, while playing host to the Executive Governor of Gombe State, Alhaji Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya, at Headquarters NAF Abuja, noted that the NAF, in conjunction with sister Services and other security agencies, would continue to work tirelessly, round the clock, to secure the North East and defend Nigeria’s territorial integrity whilst ensuring the Nation is not undermined by any group of individuals.

The CAS remarked that the NAF had flown an unprecedented 26,200 operational hours in the Counter-Insurgency operations in the North East, all to ensure the protection of the people and enable them to pursue their legitimate aspirations without fear.

Air Marshal Abubakar further reiterated that Nigeria was destined for greatness and no individual or group of individuals would be allowed to undermine its destiny.

Speaking further, the CAS noted that, since 2015, the NAF had significantly increased its presence in the North East to meet national security imperatives. “We now have the Headquarters of the Special Operations Command as well as a Reference Hospital and the 201 Composite Group located in Bauchi. We will also soon flag-off the construction of an aircraft hangar in Bauchi to enhance aircraft maintenance activities within the North East Theatre.

Apart from Bauchi State, we have also established a small unit in Damaturu, Yobe State to allow us to have a wider reach for our air operations. In Taraba State, we have a Quick Response Wing that is located in Gembu, an area that has suffered from farmers/herders clashes, which started about two years ago.

The Unit, which is made up of NAF Regiment and SF personnel, has been adding value to the security situation in that general area. From what I have said, you can see that we are virtually everywhere in the North East. We recently emplaced a standard aircraft hangar in Maiduguri to improve aircraft maintenance capability.

So, Your Excellency, we are highly committed to ensuring that our people are secured because we believe, just like you mentioned, that without security there cannot be development,” he added.

Air Marshal Abubakar also informed the Governor that a NAF Team would soon return to Gombe to commence work on the emplacement of the necessary preliminary infrastructure for the take-off of the FOB.

He noted that, as customary, the NAF would, in the long run, establish medical facilities and schools at the Base in Gombe.

Earlier in his remarks, Governor Yahaya commended the CAS for the bold step taken to establish the NAF FOB in Gombe State. He also thanked the CAS for the NAF’s consistent support and contributions towards securing the lives and properties of Nigerians in the North Eastern States.

He emphasised that Gombe’s central location would be an advantage in enhancing the NAF’s operations in the North East. He noted however that the State shares borders with Cameroon, Chad and Niger Republic, which, he said, makes it vulnerable to a range of security threats.

According to him, “Gombe State is blessed with Solid Minerals, Oil and Gas, and other natural resources. This has given rise to an influx of people into the State which calls for more security concerns. These resources cannot be harnessed until the lives and properties of the people of Gombe State are well secured.”

He assured the CAS, that the State Government would provide the necessary support for the smooth take-off of the FOB as well as ensure that the personnel that would be deployed to Gombe State are adequately taken care of.

Furthermore, the NAF on 7 September 2020, flagged off the construction of infrastructure for a newly established Unit, the 203 Combat Reconnaissance Group (203 CRG), in Gombe State.

The Director of Public Relations and Information Air Commodore Ibikunle Daramola said the new Unit, which would serve as the Base for Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs) and other air assets, is expected to bring new capabilities to the spectrum of the NAF’s operations thereby further enhancing the ability of the Service to contain threats to the Nation.

The Chief of the Air Staff (CAS), Air Marshal Sadique Abubakar, in his address stated that the newly-established Base which sits on 230 hectares of land donated by the Gombe State Government, is strategically located to enable the NAF to more effectively respond to contingencies in the North East.

He noted that the establishment of the Unit would add significant value to the operations of the Service in the fight against insurgency and other security challenges in the Country.

The CAS stated further that, in line with his Vision for the Service upon assumption of Office in 2015, the NAF organisational structure had been expanded from the erstwhile 4 Commands to 6 with the creation of 2 new Field Commands, one of which is the Special Operations Command (SOC) headquartered in Bauchi, as well as several new units including some Quick Response Groups and Quick Response Wings, to bring security closer to the people of Nigeria.

“These new units and expansions, coupled with others carried out across the country, have undoubtedly enhanced the capacity of the NAF to ensure that Nigeria is secured and our citizens can pursue their legitimate aspirations without fear,” he added.

Air Marshal Abubakar commended the Gombe state governor for allocating the 230 Hectares of land to the NAF as well as for the support of the Government and good people of the State towards the actualization of the project. It is instructive to note that 71 NAF Personnel are currently undergoing training in China for the UAVs in Gombe.

In furtherance of its capacity-building drive, the NAF has reactivated 3 L-39ZA aircraft in-country. The job was executed in Kano by the original manufacturers of the aircraft, Messrs Aerovodochody of Czech Republic, assisted by NAF engineers and technicians.

The reactivation ensured that the NAF increases the number of fighter pilots available to man its existing fighter jets as well as the new platforms, such as the A-29 Super Tucano and JF-17 Thunder Multi-Role Fighter, which are to be inducted into NAF inventory soon.

It is gladdening to note that about 58 NAF Personnel are undergoing training in Pakistan for the JF-17 Aircraft, 35 NAF Personnel undergoing training in the USA for Super Tucano aircraft with another 35 scheduled to join them in USA for Super Tucano training later this year.

Abubakar, recently winged another combat helicopter pilot, Flying Officer Shehu Ibrahim, after his Basic and Advanced Helicopter Flying Training at the Indian Air Force Helicopter Flying Training School, Hakimpat, India.

The CAS emphasised that the NAF considers the human being as its most important resource and would therefore continue to invest heavily in equipping its personnel with the requisite skills to enable them to be more effective and efficient in carrying out assigned tasks.

Air Marshal Abubakar noted that the in-country reactivation of the aircraft was also done in pursuit of the overall objective to domicile all maintenance and training activities locally, thereby resulting in huge foreign exchange savings which could be channeled towards providing other facilities.

The CAS emphasised that the Service, having recognized the fact that conducive atmosphere was key to ensuring that students derive maximum benefit from training institutions, had renovated and equipped classrooms; upgraded and re-equipped the map room and provided a new Computer-Based Training (CBT) Laboratory to complement and enhance the training efforts of 403 FTS.

In another move to advance its Combat Search and Rescue (CSAR) capabilities, the NAF on 2 October 2020, inaugurated another CSAR Course (CSAR 3/2020) at the Regiment Training Centre Annex (RTCA), Ipetu-Ijesa.

The CSAR course according to the director of Public Relations and Information, Air Commodore Ibikunle Daramola, is an advanced Special Forces (SF) course designed to improve the fighting capability and skills of selected SF elements, whilst equipping them with the principles and techniques required to track, search for, locate and rescue occupants of downed combat aircraft or personnel in distress, who are remotely located and require assistance, even in denied environments.

Air Marshal Abubakar, who was represented by the Air Officer Commanding Ground Training Command (AOC GTC), Air Vice Marshal (AVM) Idi Amin, disclosed that the idea of having trained CSAR Operatives was first mooted in 2014 after a NAF combat helicopter crashed in the Northeast and the crew went missing for more than 48 hours but eventually survived.

He noted that the lack of adequate capacity, at that time, to search for, locate and rescue the crew within a stipulated time frame brought to fore the need to develop CSAR capacity for the Service.

He further revealed that, due to the limited number of training slots abroad as well as the high cost of the foreign training, NAF took deliberate steps to develop its own homegrown CSAR course, with the first course conducted in 2018 and another held in May 2020.

He stated that a total of 52 NAF CSAR personnel had so far been trained and deployed to various theatres of operation across the country, adding that this had significantly boosted the morale of NAF aircrew, because they now have confidence that, in the event of a mishap, they would be promptly located and rescued.

The CAS said the development of CSAR capability was part of the overall efforts of the current NAF leadership to build capacity to effectively and efficiently respond to emerging security challenges.

He noted that this strategic outlook had led to a significant boost in the capacity of NAF Regiment and SF elements, with the strength of SF personnel more than tripling in the last 5 years to a 1,300-strong well-trained, well-kitted and well-motivated force capable of conducting specialized operations.

He added that, in order to further boost this number to meet the exigencies of emerging security challenges, the NAF recently inaugurated another SF Course for 219 Regiment personnel at the RTCA Bauchi.

While congratulating the 50 trainees of CSAR 3/2020, comprising 3 officers and 47 airmen, for successfully scaling through the rigorous screening process, the GOH urged them to imbibe and exhibit the attributes of NAF SF Operatives, which include honesty, courage, perseverance and adaptability during the training.

He reiterated that the training and provision of critical infrastructure for the NAF had only been made possible through the immense support of the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Nigeria, President Muhammadu Buhari.

“I, therefore, wish to express the profound gratitude of officers, airmen, airwomen and civilian staff of the NAF to the President. We shall continue to strive to discharge our constitutional responsibilities to the Nation with wholehearted commitment,” he added.