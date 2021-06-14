Nigerian Air Force College of Nursing (NAFCON) Kaduna has obtained National Board for Technical Education (NBTE) approval for the commencement of National Diploma (ND) in Nursing Training with effect from January 2021.

Advertisements





The director of public relations and information, Air Commodore Edward Gabkwet, said with the approval, NAFCON will terminate the three years nursing training and switch to ND in General Nursing.

He also revealed that the Joint Admission and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has included NAFCON in its year 2022 brochure for candidates.

“Consequently, all candidates seeking admission into NAFCON for 2021/2022 academic session would now go through the University Matriculation Examination conducted by JAMB to be eligible for admission into ND General Nursing,” he said

The Nigerian Air Force (NAF), in October 2019, commissioned the NAF School of Medical Sciences and Aviation Medicine (NAFSMSAM) at the NAF Base, Kaduna.

The school, which has three colleges within its span of control, including NAFCON, is tasked with the initial training of nurses and medical technicians in the allied medical fields such as pharmacy, medical laboratory and preventive health services.

The school also is also mandated to organise upgrading and refresher courses for various categories of NAF medical services personnel aimed at exposing them to global best practices in aviation medicine.