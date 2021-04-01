BY TARKAA DAVID, Abuja

The Nigerian Air Force has commenced airlift of 4,000 COVID-19 relief materials donated by the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) with the support of donor partners like Team Europe, the German Government, United Nations Development Programme, and Deutsche Gesellschaft Fur Internationale Zusammenarbeit (GIZ) to 14 ECOWAS nations.

The director, public relations and information, Air Cdre Edward Gabkwet, said the relief materials which will be distributed to the 14-member nations of ECOWAS, including Nigeria, are in response to the spread of the second wave of COVID-19 and is being airlifted by NAF C-130 in demonstration of the service’s humane side.

Flagging off the airlift of the relief materials at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, the leader of the ECOWAS delegation and vice president of ECOWAS Commission, Her Excellency Finda Koroma, said the need for essential medical supplies became necessary to enable ECOWAS countries cope with increasing cases of infection as the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic continues to increase especially in West Africa.

She said the first ECOWAS support to member states of critically needed medical supplies was in August 2020 and the efforts went a long way in ameliorating the shortages experienced in some vital materials required to curb the spread of the pandemic.

She expressed gratitude to the government of Nigeria for the logistics support to ECOWAS in the airlift of the relief materials.

Ms Koroma further thanked the NAF for always coming handy to provide airlift support whenever called upon.

She also commended the Chief of the Air Staff (CAS), Air Marshal Oladayo Amao, for the express approval given for the NAF C-130 aircraft to undertake the mission of distributing the items to ECOWAS

countries in dire need.

In his remarks at the flag off of the airlift, the CAS who was represented by the director of operations, Air Vice Marshal (AVM) Ayoola Jolasinmi, said the NAF considered the airlifting of the items a great privilege and worthy contribution to a noble cause.

While assuring the ECOWAS Commission of NAF’s commitment towards the success of the operation, he reiterated NAF’s readiness to always fulfill its constitutional role of ‘Military Assistance to Civil Authority’ whenever called upon.