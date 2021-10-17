The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) has denied paying N20million to armed bandits operating in Jibia local government area (LGA) of Katsina State in exchange for an anti-aircraft gun allegedly seized from military personnel by the bandits.

The director of NAF public relations and information, Air Commodore Edward Gabkwet, stated this while reacting to report alleging that the payment became necessary following fears that the weapon could be used to shoot down President Muhammadu Buhari’s jet while visiting his home town of Daura in Katsina State.

He said the report is false without any iota of truth, adding that it was “designed to cast aspersions on the good image of the Service.”

He said: “for the avoidance of doubt, it must be stated that there is no basis for the NAF to pay bandits or any criminal elements that it has continued to attack and decimate in Katsina State, other parts of the North-West as well as other Theatres of Operation in the Country.”

The NAF spokesperson said the Air Force remains commited to dealing decisively with the armed bandits and all other criminal elements in the country in partnership with other services of the Armed Forces and other security agencies.

He stated that NAF aircraft on October 12, 2021 conducted five missions in the Jibia general area and engaged targets with rockets and cannons at Bala Wuta bandits’ locations in Kadaoji.

He added that similar successes were recorded at Fakai Dutsin Anfare, an area in Jibia LGA known for its high incidences of bandits’ activities.

“The false reportage. therefore, begs the question as to why the NAF would negotiate for a weapon allegedly seized and still carry out air interdiction missions on the same bandits and their strongholds. The NAF is of the view that, this latest false report could be a part of a campaign to further the cause of insecurity in Nigeria by elements who see the NAF as a threat following series of successful exploits in operations against criminal gangs,” Gabkwet said

​While calling on the general public to disregard the report as fake, Air Cdre Gabkwet appealed to members of “the media, both local and international, as well as social media, to be circumspect in their reportage and endeavour to always verify their facts before going public.

“The public is enjoined to disregard the falsehood emanating from some sections of the social and mainstream media.”

He further called on citizens to continue to cooperate with security agencies as efforts were ongoing to rid the entire nation of criminals and their activities.

He restated that the NAF, as a professional and disciplined force, will not in any way be discouraged from carrying out its mandate to rid the entire North-West Nigeria of banditry and other forms of criminality.

“We remain resolute in performing our function and will continue to work in synergy with other sister Services and security agencies to rid the country of all criminal elements,” he stated.