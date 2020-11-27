By Tarkaa David, Abuja

The Air Component of Operation HADARIN DAJI has destroyed another armed bandits camp and neutralised 37 of their fighters at Birnin Kogo Forest in Katsina State.

The Air Component equally destroyed some structures at a camp in Dunya Forest also in Katsina State.

The Coordinator Defence Media Operations Major General John Enenche said the air raids were conducted on 23 and 24 November 2020 following intelligence reports indicating that the 2 camps, with their clusters of huts, were among the locations being used by the terrorists-affiliated armed bandits to store their sophisticated weapons and plan attacks.

He said aerial surveillance missions also established pattern-of-life evidence of the presence of black attire-wearing terrorists at the 2 locations.

“Consequently, the Air Component dispatched an appropriate force package of Nigerian Air Force (NAF) fighter jets and helicopter gunships, which engaged the 2 locations in successive passes, destroying portions of the camps, including their storage facilities, which were seen engulfed in flames. “HUMINT sources later confirmed that no fewer than 37 bandits were neutralized at Dunya while many more were killed at Birnin Kogo Forest.”