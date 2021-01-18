By TARKAA DAVID, Abuja

The Air Task Force of Operation LAFIYA DOLE has destroyed additional six

gun trucks and eliminated scores of terrorists who attempted to

reinforce in the failed Marte attack.

The feat comes after successfully repelling a Boko Haram/ Islamic

State of West Africa Province (ISWAP) terrorists’ attack on Marte, with the destruction of seven gun trucks by combined ground and air operations.

The coordinator, Defence Media Operations, Major General John Enenche

said the encounter occurred on the night of 15 January through to the

early hours of 16 January 2021 as the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) helicopter gunships engaged the convoy of ISWAP gun trucks as they approached Marte axis for reinforcement.

He stated, “The helicopters delivered accurate hits in their multiple

waves of attack, obliterating no fewer than 6 additional gun trucks,

which were seen engulfed in flames across the battle space. Several other terrorists were mopped-up in follow-on attacks as the helicopter gunships continued to strafe the fleeing ISWAP

elements”.