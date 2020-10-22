The Air Task Force of Operation Lafiya Dole has destroyed Islamic State of West Africa Province (ISWAP) training camps and logistics facilities at Tumbun Barorowa in Borno State.

The coordinator, Defence Media Operations, Major General John Enenche

said the air interdiction mission was undertaken on 19 October, 2020 under subsidiary Operation WUTAR TABKI sequel to credible Human Intelligence (HUMINT) reports indicating that the settlement served as venue for the training of ISWAP fighters.

He said confirmatory aerial surveillance missions also led to the identification of some structures under dense vegetation within the settlement where the terrorists store their small arms and logistics supplies.

The Air Task Force therefore dispatched an appropriate force package of Nigerian Air Force (NAF) fighter jets and helicopter gunships to attack the

location.

He noted that the barrage

of bombs and rockets hit the target structures, some of which were seen engulfed in flames with thickblack smoke.

The Coordinator added that several ISWAP fighters, who were observed firing at the attack aircraft, were also neutralized in the process.

BY TARKAA DAVID,