Contrary to an online medium report, Nigerian Air Force (NAF) has said its aircraft ATR 42 did not crash land in Akure, Ondo State capital.

NAF director public relations and information, Air Commodore Edward Gabkwet, stated this when he reacted to a report by an online medium alleging that the aircraft crash landed a week before the fatal incident in Kaduna that claimed the life of the chief of army staff (COAS) Lt Gen Ibrahim Attahiru and 10 others.

The online medium reported that a Nigerian Air Force ATR 42 aircraft heading for Owerri, Imo State, to aid military operations in the South East region, crash landed in Akure, the Ondo State capital.

The report said the crash-landing of the ATR 42 occurred about two weeks ago – a week before the late Chief of the Army Staff, Lt Gen Ibrahim Attahiru, died in a similar NAF jet crash in Kaduna State.

It further alleged that military authorities covered up the incident and failed to make it public to avoid national embarrassment.

The organisation said the aircraft was conveying some Special Forces personnel to Imo State, some of whom were reportedly injured after the crash.

But Gabkwet dismissed the report in its entirety.

He said, “This distraction is false in its entirety. The fake report has again proven that some people are working overtime and hell-bent in tarnishing the good image of the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) at all cost.

“Sadly, it is an effort in futility as the NAF remains focused as it carries out its constitutional role of defending our dear nation alongside sister services and other security agencies.

“Be reminded once again that the office of the DOPRI remains open for verification on any NAF-related issues,” he said.