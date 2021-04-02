ADVERTISEMENT

Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State has said two armoured helicopters worth over $10m that the state government gave to the Nigerian Air Force to fight crude oil theft and sea piracy in the state have been diverted to fight Boko Haram.

He warned that the state will not hesitate to withdraw the gunboats he was about to present to the Army, Navy and Police if they were deployed for use in other states.

Wike stated this at the presentation of 29 operational vehicles to the police at the re-launching of the Rivers State security outfit codenamed, C.4.I, at the Government House, Port Harcourt on Thursday.

The governor in a statement by his media aide, Kelvin Ebiri explained that his administration had demonstrated its resolve to rid the state of criminality through provision of operational vehicles, gunboats and other forms of support for the security agencies.