A Nigerian Air Force (NAF) Alpha jet deployed for Operation Hadarin Daji has successful foiled an attempt to kidnap 16 persons on Saturday.

LEADERSHIP exclusively gathered that the Alpha jet was returning from a reconnaissance (recce) mission, at a location approximately 19.5 nautical miles South West of Gusau town, precisely between Magami and Tofa, when it sighted suspected bandits on five motor cycles who had blocked Magami-Gusau road in an ongoing attempt at kidnapping commuters.

“Also seen were four empty vehicles including two Golf Volkwagon Sedan in Grey and Red colours off the roadside with all doors ajar,” a source told our reporter.

The source further said about two kilometres into the bush, the suspected bandits were sighted with about 16 persons being led further into the bushes.

However, on sighting the Alpha jet, the bandits abandoned their motorcycles and fled into the bush in disarray while the commuters ran back to their vehicles in liberation and gratitude and drove off.

Military sources said the pilot exercised restraint in engaging with ammunition onboard the Alpha jet to avoid any unintended injury to the innocent citizens.

“The aircraft maintained maximum presence over the exact kidnap point to ensure the safety of innocent citizens within the area,” he added.