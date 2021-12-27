Chief of Army Staff, Lt Gen Faruk Yahaya has commended the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) for its synergy with the Nigerian Army in routing Boko Haram/ ISWAP terrorists in Borno and other parts of the Northeast.

The army chief recalled how the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) used its fighter jets to send dozens of bombs to various enclaves of the insurgents each time he alerted them of the presence of the terrorists in any part of the theatre during his time as theatre commander.

He stated this at the weekend as a special guest at a Christmas lunch with the troops of the Joint Task Force Operation Hadin Kai, organised by the Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Ishiaka Amao at the Nigerian Air Force Base Maiduguri.

Yahaya said:” I thank the Nigerian Air Force for its willingness and support to the Nigerian Army each time the need and alert arise to bombard terrorists enclaves with doses of bombs in the theatre of operation.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The Nigerian Air Force through the Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Ishiaka Amao has always been encouraging us through his collaboration and I’m proud of the synergy between us. With additional equipment at the disposal of the Nigeria Army and the synergy with the Air Force, the fight against insurgency and banditry will soon become a success,” Yahaya said.

Meanwhile, Yahaya has charged troops in the frontline to redouble their effort to bring to an end the menace of insurgency and terrorism.

He gave the charge during an operational visit to 3 Battalion Sector “Operation Hadin Kai ‘’ in Gamborun Ngala, Borno State.

Represented by the commander of Infantry Corps Nigerian Army, Maj Gen Victor Ezugwu, the Army Chief said the military has set a target of concluding the counter insurgency and counter terrorism operation soonest.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We have set targets and time lines for ourselves, so we came to deliver the message of the Chief of Army Staff to the GOC, to the Brigade Commanders, the Commanding officers and the troops and as we enter the new year, prepare to redouble your efforts, let us decimate the enemy, “General Yahaya said.

He remarked that the troops are in high spirit and appreciated them for their courage and maintaining peace in the border town of Gamboru and the entire Borno State.

A representative of the chief of army staff and general officer commanding (GOC) 7 Division and other senior officers also had a Christmas lunch with troops, other security agents, CJTF, hunters and members of the Ngala community.

Ezugwu also visited those wounded in action and recuperating troops at Seven Division hospital Maimalari Cantonment where he empathised with them and assured them of adequate care while in the facility.