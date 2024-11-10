The Air Component of Operation Fansan Yamma has destroyed arms depot belonging to terrorist kingpin Ado Aleiro and killed scores of fighters in Kebbi and Zamfara states.

A statement by the NAF spokesman, Air Cdre Olusola Akinboyewa said the airstrikes were carried to support the Armed Forces of Nigeria’s renewed drive to eliminate all forms of criminality in the Northwestern region.

Air Cdre Akinboyewa said the strikes were executed under launched air operation nicknamed Farautar Mujiya.

He added that the operation began with a series of high-impact night operations deep within the strongholds of notorious bandits across Zamfara and Kebbi States.

According to the Director, the first wave of strikes was launched following confirmed intelligence about increased terrorists’ activities in areas identified as strongholds of notorious bandit warlords who had long terrorised local communities.

He said NAF assets on 8 November 2024, using advanced surveillance and precision targeting, executed a surprise aerial assault on multiple camps, including the strategic Sangeko location in Zamfara, near the Kebbi border, and Ado Aleiro’s heavily fortified enclave around Asola Hill in Tsafe local government area.

“The strikes not only obliterated a major arms depot belonging to the infamous bandit leader, Ado Aleiro, but also neutralised many of his fighters,” he said.

Akinboyewa said the precision bombardment severely weakened the terrorists’ operational capabilities.

He added that intelligence reports and Battle Damage Assessments confirmed the overwhelming impact of the strikes, which resonated throughout the night.

“Several kidnapped victims, previously held captive by the bandits, were able to escape amidst the chaos, making their way to safety in Kebbi State.

He added that some of the victims who escaped provided testimonies detailing their daring flight to freedom.

NAF spokesman reiterated that airstrikes have not only struck fear into the hearts of the bandits, but also provided a sense of hope and assurance for residents who have long suffered under the threat of banditry.

“These operations highlight the NAF’s increasing agility and resilience, reaffirming the Armed Forces of Nigeria’s relentless dedication to restoring peace and security across the nation,” he said while also pledging to provide more updates on Operation Farautar Mujiya in the days ahead.