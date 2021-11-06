Arewa Youth Federation (AYF) has praised the coordinated efforts of the Nigeria Air Force, (NAF) and military intelligence agencies for the significant milestones recorded in recent times in the war against terrorists, bandits and other criminal element in the country.

The group also expressed optimism that if the tempo is sustained, the nation is on its way of overcoming it’s security woes it has suffered.

A statement signed by the Federation’s President, Muhammad Matazu, particularly praised the sustained and accurate bombardments carried out by the NAF resulting to killing and injuring hundreds of bandits and other criminals in the north eastern part of the country.

According to the group, the sustained onslaught on criminals has made bandits endangered species and sued for continued synergy amongst the various agencies to ensure that there is no hiding place for terrorists, bandits and other criminal elements in the region and Nigeria in general.

Recall that at least 37 ISWAP/Boko Haram terrorists were recently killed in airstrikes by the Nigerian Air Force in Sambisa Forest by the joint troops of Operation HADIN KAI (OPHK).

ADVERTISEMENT

“We are extremely excited over the consistent onslaught on terrorists’ enclaves in the North East. These operations has brought a lot of relief to residents of the region. This is why we elect to commend the efforts of the troops and encourage them to remain resolute in their resolve the safeguarding the nation’s territorial integrity.

“Security is everybody’s responsibility and on this note, we wish to encourage members of the public to report suspicious movements and activities to security agencies. This will no doubt add impetus to what the intelligence units of the military are doing”, the statement added.