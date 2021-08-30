A fighter jet of the Nigerian Airforce (NAF) has eliminated armed bandits at a school building in Shinkafi local government area of Zamfara State on Sunday.

The jet also conducted air offensives around Zangon Dammaka and Jajaye areas where bandit leader, Kachalla Haru, and his loyalists hibernated.

An intelligence source involved in the joint military operation in Zamfara State told PRNigeria that all the operations at the weekend were successful.

“On 29 August 2921, at about 2.00pm, credible intelligence was received that over 100 armed bandits had surrounded a school building at Gidan Rijiya village of Galadi, Shinkafi LGA, Zamfara State.

“A NAF Alpha Jet under Operation Hadarin Daji was subsequently dispatched to conduct an assault on the location. The aftermath of the assault strike killed scores of bandits and the destruction of their weapons.

“The aircraft also carried out strikes on Halilu Tubali’s enclave in Sububu forest. All the operations were successful without collateral damages except on a particular building.”

While the number of casualties was unknown as a local source told PRNigeria that more than 50 bandits could have been eliminated from the number of motorcycles destroyed at Gidan Rijiya village.

Meanwhile, the news agency said an attempt to reach the spokesperson of the Nigerian Air Force, Air Commodore Edward Gabkwet, proved abortive as his phone was not connecting.