BY AZA MSUE, Kaduna

The Kaduna State government has said the air component of Operation Thunder Strike conducted a series of aerial missions across several locations in the state.

Comissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, in a statement on Friday, said many armed bandits were neutralised as several of their camps were also destroyed during the operation.

Aruwan said the air operations, which included air interdiction, armed reconnaissance and patrols, were set to be sustained over the coming days over Kaduna metropolis and other areas of interest in the state.

He stressed that major highways which include the Kaduna-Birnin Gwari, Kaduna-Abuja, Kaduna-Zaria, Kaduna-Kachia and Kaduna-Afaka roads will also be covered.

The statement added that, according to operational feedback from the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) to the Kaduna State government, armed reconnaissance was conducted over Erena, Kusasu, Kuduru, Kulefe, Kusherki and Shiroro in neighboring Niger State as well as Chikun and environs, in Chikun local government area.

He explained that bandits were seen fleeing Kaduna State part of Kusasu in Chikun LGA on motorcycles as they were trailed by the crew and subsequently neutralised.

The statement reads: “Following this, armed reconnaissance was conducted along the Kaduna-Abuja expressway, Olam Farms, Rugu, Akilbu, Polewire Rijana, Katari, Jere and adjoining settlements. Normal human activities and free flow of traffic were observed along the highway and rail line. All locations scanned were reported calm with no threats observed.

“Additionally, strike aircraft carried out operations over Jan Birni, Birnin Gwari local government area, which was observed to be active with bandits. The targets were attacked by the aircraft, and was subsequently confirmed that some bandits were indeed taken out and the camp set ablaze and destroyed.”

The statement noted that a second mission was flown over another identified camp in the area, which was also attacked, set ablaze and completely destroyed by two strike aircraft.

“Thereafter, a show-of-force was carried out by the aircraft over the Birnin Gwari general area, Kaduna metropolis and Zaria. Normal human activities were observed along the expressways and rail lines.

“The operations continued as aircraft conducted armed reconnaissance and show-of-force over Birnin Gwari, Kaduna metropolis and Zaria. Free flow of traffic was similarly observed along the expressways and rail line. Normal activities were reported within the metropolis as citizens observed the Eid-ul-Fitr celebrations without incident.

“Afterwards, a show-of-force was conducted over Gwagwada, Gadani, Chikun, Kusasu, Iburu, Zamba, Shiroro, Kuta, Kwatayi and Erena, spanning Chikun, Kachia and Kajuru LGAs. All locations covered were reported calm with no threats observed,” he added.

The statement said receiving the feedback, Governor Nasir El-Rufai commended the crews for the successful missions, and thanked them for their proactive operations.