By TARKAA DAVID |

The air component of Operation Thunder Strike has neutralised several armed bandits at Chikwale forest in the Mangoro area of Chikun local government area of Kaduna State.

The coordinator, Defence Media Operations, major general John Enenche said the operation was executed on January 23, 2021 following credible intelligence reports indicating the significant presence of armed bandits in the area, which is about 20km West of the Kaduna-Abuja highway.

He said after series of confirmatory aerial surveillance missions, the air component dispatched an appropriate force package of Nigerian Air Force (NAF) fighter jets and helicopter gunships to attack the location scoring accurate hits.

“Overhead the target area, the NAF Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR) aircraft spotted scores of bandits, mounted on motorcycles and dressed in black attire, heading towards Niger State.

“The attack aircraft therefore took turns in engaging the bandits, who were seen firing at the attack helicopter as it strafed them. Several armed bandits were accordingly neutralized in the air strikes, while some escaped with various degrees of injuries,” he said.

He stated that aerial surveillance missions have been intensified, in coordination with ground troops, to locate the fleeing bandits.